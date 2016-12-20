Williams (knee) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

During a media session Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Williams experienced some "swelling on his knee" before the Steelers' Week 15 win at Cincinnati, which factored into the decision to include the running back on the inactive list. With the issue "behind him," per Tomlin, Williams will prepare this week as if he'll serve as Le'Veon Bell's primary backup Sunday.