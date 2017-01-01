Williams carried 23 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Browns. He also caught three of four targets for 27 yards and another touchdown in the 27-24 overtime win.

Starting for a resting Le'Veon Bell, Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and later plowed in from one yard out for his second score of the day. Despite a bit of inefficiency on the ground, Williams' performance was extremely positive for the team, as he looks poised to return to a useful backup role during the playoffs after not contributing in any of the last seven games due to injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola