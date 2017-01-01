Williams carried 23 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Browns. He also caught three of four targets for 27 yards and another touchdown in the 27-24 overtime win.

Starting for a resting Le'Veon Bell, Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and later plowed in from one yard out for his second score of the day. Despite a bit of inefficiency on the ground, Williams' performance was extremely positive for the team, as he looks poised to return to a useful backup role during the playoffs after not contributing in any of the last seven games due to injury.