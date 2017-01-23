Williams ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the Steelers' 36-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also caught seven passes for 51 yards.

The combination of losing Le'Veon Bell (groin) and trailing early forced Pittsburgh to become one-dimensional on offense. As a result, Williams was more of a factor in the passing game. Injuries and suspensions to Bell have required the Steelers to call upon Williams often during his tenure with the team. He'll turn 34 before next season, but the unrestricted free agent may seek a starting role elsewhere next season.