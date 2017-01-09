Williams ran twice for two yards in Pittsburgh's 30-12 playoff win against Miami on Sunday.

The Steelers jumped out to an early lead, then leaned heavily on Le'Veon Bell, whose 165 rushing yards were the most by a Pittsburgh player in a postseason game, breaking the mark of 158 set by Franco Harris in Super Bowl IX against the Vikings (January 12, 1975). Thus, they didn't need to call on Williams until the final minutes of the game. Bell ran for 144 yards in a 43-14 win over the Chiefs earlier this season, so Williams may not see much action in next week's playoff game either. Serving as Bell's primary back-up this season, Williams totaled 343 yards and four touchdowns on 98 carries, and caught 18 passes for 118 yards and another two scores.