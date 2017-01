Ayers totaled five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday. He also ran twice for minus 12 yards.

Playing in just his second NFL game, Ayers led the team with 12 targets, and finished the season with six catches for 53 yards and the one score. His role should be greatly reduced next week against Miami with the return of Antonio Brown, who sat out this meaningless contest.