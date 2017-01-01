Rogers caught all six of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Browns.

With Antonio Brown resting, Rogers equaled his season high in receptions while showing a nice rapport with backup quarterback Landry Jones. He has stepped up his productivity of late and will head into the postseason having averaged five catches and 73.3 yards per game over his last three contests.

