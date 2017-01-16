Rogers totaled 27 yards on five receptions in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

After averaging over 73 yards in his past three games, Rogers was unable to break free for any significant yardage against a tough Kansas City defense. He's now caught 20 passes on 24 targets in the past four games.

