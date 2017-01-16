Steelers' Eli Rogers: Five catches against Chiefs on Sunday
Rogers totaled 27 yards on five receptions in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
After averaging over 73 yards in his past three games, Rogers was unable to break free for any significant yardage against a tough Kansas City defense. He's now caught 20 passes on 24 targets in the past four games.
More News
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: One catch on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Catches six passes versus Browns•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Posts 84 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Scores winning TD against Cincinnati•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Three receptions against Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Grabs one pass in win•