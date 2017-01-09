Steelers' Eli Rogers: One catch on Sunday
Rogers has one catch for 19 yards in the Steelers' 30-12 playoff win against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Ben Roethlisberger only attempted 18 passes all game, so Rogers made the most of his lone target. Pittsburgh now heads to Kansas City, against which Big Ben threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns in Week 4, so Rogers could see more opportunities next week.
