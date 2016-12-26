Rogers brought in four of five targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

The productive slot receiver made a clutch 20-yard grab on the game-winning drive for the Steelers, getting the ball down to the Ravens' 19-yard line. Rogers' yardage total was his second highest on the season, and he now has nine catches on 11 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. The sophomore wideout has been a pleasant surprise for Pittsburgh this season, and he'll try to head into the playoffs with some momentum with another strong effort against the Browns in Week 17.

