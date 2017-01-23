Rogers totaled 66 yards on seven receptions in the Steelers' 36-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Rogers led all Pittsburgh receivers with 10 targets, but also lost a fumble after a five-yard catch, leading to a New England touchdown. Still, he should enter camp next season as the favorite to start opposite Antonio Brown.

