Steelers' Eli Rogers: Seven receptions in playoff loss Sunday
Rogers totaled 66 yards on seven receptions in the Steelers' 36-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Rogers led all Pittsburgh receivers with 10 targets, but also lost a fumble after a five-yard catch, leading to a New England touchdown. Still, he should enter camp next season as the favorite to start opposite Antonio Brown.
