Toussaint (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Toussaint entered the concussion protocol after a wild-card round win over the Dolphins in which he didn't get a single carry. If cleared for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, he likely won't see much of a role beyond special teams.

