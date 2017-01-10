Toussaint is dealing with concussion-like symptoms and will be monitored under league protocol, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.

Look for more updates to come throughout the practice week as Toussaint will have to pass testing before he can return to the field. The No. 3 back failed to see any offensive snaps in Sunday's wild-card win over the Dolphins and, if cleared to play, isn't likely to see much action against the Chiefs.