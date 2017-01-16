Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Inactive Sunday
Toussaint (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
With Toussaint unavailable, veteran RB DeAngelo Williams is on hand to back up undisputed starter Le'Veon Bell on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Questionable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Limited Thursday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: In concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Three carries in back-up role•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: One carry in win•