Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Limited Thursday
Toussaint (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session.
Toussaint was held out of practice Wednesday but appears to be recovering and has a chance to play in Sunday's game against Kansas City. His practice status Friday will give a better indication of his availability for the divisional round.
