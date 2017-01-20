Toussaint (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Though listed as a full practice participant all week, Toussaint nonetheless draws a questionable designation in advance of Sunday's contest. In any case, Toussaint's availability is of minor fantasy import with veteran DeAngelo Williams also in the backfield mix behind top option Le'Veon Bell.

