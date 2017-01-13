Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Questionable for Sunday's playoff game
Toussaint (concussion) is questionable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
Toussaint entered concussion protocol in the aftermath of last weekend's wild-card game against the Dolphins. He missed Wednesday's practice, and didn't fully participate Thursday or Friday, so he doesn't look to be in the clear yet. If he is ultimately ruled out, only DeAngelo Williams will remain in reserve behind starter Le'Veon Bell.
