Toussaint signed a one-year exclusive rights contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Toussaint played in just 4.2 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in 2016, as Le'Veon Bell and Deangelo Williams handled the vast majority of the running back duties. Toussaint did see significant time on special teams, occasionally seeing return opportunities on kickoffs. He'll look to continue his role on special teams and possibly earn some added reps on offense in 2017.