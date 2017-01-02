Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Three carries in back-up role
Toussaint had three carries for 14 yards in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday. He also caught both passes thrown to him for 24 yards.
Toussaint, who will continue to serve as a back-up to Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams heading in to the playoffs, finishes the regular season with 58 yards on 14 carries and three receptions for 33 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: One carry in win•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Rushes for 28 yards on Thursday•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Set to back up Bell•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Totals 13 yards from scrimmage in win•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Totals six yards against Washington•
-
Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Struggles on ground once again•