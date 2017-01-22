Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Will play Sunday
Toussaint (concussion) will be available to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.
Toussaint was able to practice in full throughout the week, but he remains buried on the Steelers' depth chart at running back behind Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams.
