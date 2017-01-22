Harrison (shoulder/triceps) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Harrison's availability comes as no surprise after he logged two full practices earlier in the week. He'll provide depth in the Steelers' pass-rushing attack per usual, while Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats are slated to start at outside linebacker.

