Steelers' James Harrison: Active Sunday
Harrison (shoulder/triceps) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.
Harrison's availability comes as no surprise after he logged two full practices earlier in the week. He'll provide depth in the Steelers' pass-rushing attack per usual, while Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats are slated to start at outside linebacker.
More News
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Slated to play in AFC championship game•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Questionable for AFC championship game•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Held out Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Full participant Wednesdsay•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Dealing with shoulder/triceps injury•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Records sack in playoff win•