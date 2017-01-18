Steelers' James Harrison: Full participant Wednesdsay
Harrison (shoulder/triceps) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Harrison was initially expected to be limited early in the week due to his shoulder and triceps injuries but it appears he recovered enough to not need the extra rest and he should be a full go for Sunday's AFC championship game.
More News
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Dealing with shoulder/triceps injury•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Records sack in playoff win•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Ten tackles, 1.5 sacks in blowout playoff win•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Leads team with 11 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Led team with nine tackles in win•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Third consecutive game with a sack•