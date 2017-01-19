Harrison (shoulder/triceps) didn't practice on Thursday.

Harrison was a full participant in practice Wednesday and appeared in line to participate all week. He was initially expected to sit out some time this week for rest purposes and that is likely the reason for his absence Thursday. Despite sitting out practice he isn't expected to be limited in any fashion in Sunday's game against New England.

