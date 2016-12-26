Harrison led the team with 11 tackles (nine solo) in Pittsburgh's 31-27 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

The 27 points allowed by the Steelers was the most they have given up in a game this season while still winning, but they have now won six straight games and ended a four-game losing streak to the Ravens. The win also secured the three seed in the AFC playoffs, so Harrison and other veterans may see limited action when they host the Browns in Week 17.