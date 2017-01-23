Harrison plans to return for what will be his 14th NFL season in 2017, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison will be 39 when the 2017 season begins. Despite his age, the veteran linebacker has continued to be productive, racking up 73 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception while playing in 18 games (including playoffs) in 2016. Harrison could see a slight reduction in playing time as the team looks to keep him fresh and impactful at his age, but he's given no indications of slowing down and figures to be a quality defender for Pittsburgh once again next year.