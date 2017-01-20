Steelers' James Harrison: Questionable for AFC Championship Game
Harrison (shoulder/triceps) is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.
Harrison was given the day off Thursday, but considering he logged two full, uninhibited sessions both Wednesday and Friday, there is minimal concern over his availability for Sunday's game.
