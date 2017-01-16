Steelers' James Harrison: Records sack in playoff win
Harrison totaled six tackles (five solo), including a sack in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Harrison's sack, the only one for Pittsburgh, ended a third quarter drive to preserve a 15-7 lead. The Steelers were unable to record a sack in their Week 7 loss to the Patriots, who they face in the AFC championship game next week.
