Harrison (shoulder/triceps) is slated to play in Sunday's AFC championship game in New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harrison sandwiched two full practices about a veteran's day off Thursday, so his availability wasn't really in peril. While he'll be attempting to disrupt the usually heady Tom Brady, the Patriots' offensive line has allowed just 17 sacks of the veteran signal-caller in 13 games (including playoffs) this season.