Harrison had 10 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Pittsburgh's 30-12 wild-card win against Miami on Sunday.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, Harrison (38) is the second-oldest player to record a postseason sack (Junior Seau, 39). Harrison finished the season with 53 tackles (39 solo), including five sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and an interception. An unrestricted free agent, Harrison does not appear to be slowing down, even at 38 years old. Playing in every game except a meaningless Week 17 game against Cleveland, his five sacks matched last season, and the 53 tackles were his most since 2012.