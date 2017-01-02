Steelers' Jarvis Jones: First sack of season in win
Jones totaled three tackles (all solo), including a sack in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday.
Jones finishes this regular season with 41 tackles (29 solo), including the one sack. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Pittsburgh will next face the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since the 1984 AFC championship game.
