Hargrave had two tackles (both solo) in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday.

Hargrave, who missed a game last month due to a concussion, went into the concussion protocol in the second half of the game before being cleared. He returned for one more series, but spent the remainder of the game on the bench. He finished his rookie campaign with 27 tackles (18 solo), including two sacks, although the highlight of his season might have been a Week 10 fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. His status against Miami remains to be seen.