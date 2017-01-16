Steelers' Jesse James: Career-best 83 yards in playoff win
James caught five passes for 83 yards in Pittsburgh's 18-16 playoff win over Kansas City.
Prior to Sunday, James had never totaled more than 59 yards in a game and, in 27 regular and post season games, had averaged just 15.6 yards. The Steelers will need another big game from him when they head to New England next week, where they have not won since 2008.
