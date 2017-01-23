James caught five passes for 48 yards in Pittsburgh's 36-17 AFC championship loss to New England.

Despite trailing all game, all but one of James' receptions came before halftime, including what appeared to be a 19-yard touchdown that, upon review, was ruled down by contact at the one-yard line. The Steelers ultimately settled for a Chris Boswell field-goal, and never reached the end zone again until the final minutes of the game.