Steelers' Jesse James: Five receptions in playoff loss Sunday
James caught five passes for 48 yards in Pittsburgh's 36-17 AFC championship loss to New England.
Despite trailing all game, all but one of James' receptions came before halftime, including what appeared to be a 19-yard touchdown that, upon review, was ruled down by contact at the one-yard line. The Steelers ultimately settled for a Chris Boswell field-goal, and never reached the end zone again until the final minutes of the game.
