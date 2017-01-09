Steelers' Jesse James: One catch in playoff win
James caught one pass for six yards in Pittsburgh's 30-12 wild-card win against Miami on Sunday.
After jumping out to a 20-6 lead, the Steelers attempted just six passes after halftime, leading to a quiet afternoon for anyone not named Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell. Even if Ladarius Green (concussion) misses next week's game, temper your expectations for James against a Kansas City defense that held opposing tight ends to an average of 43 yards per game and just four touchdowns all season.
More News
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Two catches in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Posts 49 yards receiving in division-clinching win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: No catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: One reception in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Three receptions in win•
-
Steelers' Jesse James: Left hungry on Thanksgiving•