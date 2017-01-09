James caught one pass for six yards in Pittsburgh's 30-12 wild-card win against Miami on Sunday.

After jumping out to a 20-6 lead, the Steelers attempted just six passes after halftime, leading to a quiet afternoon for anyone not named Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell. Even if Ladarius Green (concussion) misses next week's game, temper your expectations for James against a Kansas City defense that held opposing tight ends to an average of 43 yards per game and just four touchdowns all season.

