James hauled in four of five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

The second-year tight end was quiet the majority of the night but came alive with some key catches during the game-winning drive for the Steelers. With Ladarius Green sidelined by a concussion, the potential for a bigger game for James existed, but he understandably served as a fourth option in the passing game behind Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Eli Rogers. However, James' yardage total was his second highest of the season, and his four receptions were the most he'd tallied since Week 10 against the Cowboys. He'll look to close out the season on a strong note against the Browns in Week 17, a game in which he would presumably serve as the top tight end if Green is unable to return.