James caught two passes for 16 yards in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

The second-year tight end failed to take advantage of Ladarius Green missing his tenth game this season. Targeted three times, this game was on par with his performance all season, and finished with 338 yards and three touchdowns on 39 receptions.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola