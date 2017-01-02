Steelers' Jesse James: Two catches in win
James caught two passes for 16 yards in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
The second-year tight end failed to take advantage of Ladarius Green missing his tenth game this season. Targeted three times, this game was on par with his performance all season, and finished with 338 yards and three touchdowns on 39 receptions.
