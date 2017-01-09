Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: One tackle against Dolphins
Dangerfield recorded one tackle in the Steelers' 30-12 wild-card win against the Dolphins on Sunday.
The rookie safety played mostly on special teams and finished the regular season with 16 tackles (five solo).
