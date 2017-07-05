Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Getting a look as red-zone threat
Smith-Schuster took some snaps with Ben Roethlisberger and the first-team offense in goal-line situations at minicamp, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
While he'll have a tough time usurping slot man Eli Rogers for the No. 3 job before Week 1, the 20-year-old rookie could earn an immediate role in three-wide formations near the goal line, where his size arguably would be more valuable than Rogers' quickness. The Steelers have been testing their second-round pick both outside and in the slot, perhaps hoping Smith-Schuster can eventually serve as the top backup at all three receiver spots. Though unlikely to draw enough targets to warrant fantasy consideration early in the season, Smith-Schuster could see his role grow as the season progresses -- possibly even vaulting to relevance sooner than expected if Rogers, Antonio Brown or Martavis Bryant misses time.
