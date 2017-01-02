Gilbert injured his left shoulder during the Steelers' regular season finale against the Browns, Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com reports.

The details surrounding Gilbert's situation aren't clear. If he can maneuver the offseason setback-free, he should be all ready to go for the start of the 2017 campaign.

