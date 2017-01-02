Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Injures shoulder in season finale
Gilbert injured his left shoulder during the Steelers' regular season finale against the Browns, Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com reports.
The details surrounding Gilbert's situation aren't clear. If he can maneuver the offseason setback-free, he should be all ready to go for the start of the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Practices without limitation•
-
Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Unavailable for Week 5•
-
Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Knee injury not serious•
-
Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Dealt to Steelers•
-
Browns' Justin Gilbert: Not playing on Thursday•
-
Browns' Justin Gilbert: Doesn't practice Tuesday•