Gilbert (shoulder) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

It originally appeared like the shoulder injury that Gilbert suffered during last week's regular season-finale could keep him out of Sunday's wild-card matchup, but after practicing fully Wednesday the expectation is that he'll be ready for this week's pivotal playoff game. Gilbert has appeared in 12 games this season for Pittsburgh and will likely function as a depth cornerback throughout the playoffs.

