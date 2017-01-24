Williams' 10-game suspension was rescinded Tuesday, after which the Steelers signed the running back to a reserve/future contract, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Williams impressed on the field as a rookie in 2015, spelling the Bills' LeSean McCoy to the tune of 517 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in 11 games. Furthermore, Williams displayed some pass-catching acumen with 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 96 yards and two touchdowns. However, his first full offseason didn't go as swimmingly, as he showed up to spring workouts significantly overweight before he was handed a four-game ban for a violation of the substance abuse policy. After landing on the non-football illness list at the outset of training camp, he made a brief foray in drills after passing a physical but was cut loose a short time later on Aug. 20. Eventually landing on the Steelers' practice squad on Oct. 12, Williams was tabbed with a lengthier suspension in late November for another violation of the policy on substances of abuse. Although his career seemed to be hanging on by a thread entering the offseason, Thursday's development could be the jump start he requires to find his way in the NFL.