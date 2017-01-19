Steelers' Ladarius Green: Absent from practice Thursday
Green (concussion/illness) missed practice Thursday.
Green - who has been in the NFL's concussion protocol -- was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his absence from Thursday's session is apparently related to the tight end dealing with an illness rather than indicative of a concussion setback. We'll revisit Green's status Friday, but at this stage his status for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots remains decidedly cloudy.
