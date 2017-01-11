Steelers' Ladarius Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Green (concussion) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Green sat out the Steelers' past three games and his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is up in the air. He was able to practice last week and will likely need to participate in practice Thursday or Friday in order to see the field in the divisional round. Jesse James will be Pittsburgh's top option at tight end if Green is sidelined once again.
