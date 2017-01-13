Steelers' Ladarius Green: Doubtful for Sunday's game
Green (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
With Green trending toward inactive status this weekend, look for Jesse James to continue to head the Steelers' tight end corps Sunday.
