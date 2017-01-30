Green's (concussion) future with the Steelers is uncertain due to his issues with headaches, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Green previously said that he's not considering retirement and hopes to return to the Steelers, but after missing the team's final two regular season games and three postseason tilts due to his latest concussion, his status is not so certain from the team's perspective. Not only does Green have a history of head injuries, which, along with an ankle problem, contributed toward him making just six appearances this season, but the four-year, $20 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh last offseason makes his situation even more important to consider. Overall, the Steelers will have to weigh his availability and talent against his salary cap hit to ultimately decide whether his wish to remain with the team is granted.