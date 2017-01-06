Green (concussion) did not practice Friday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Per the report, Green remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, with coach Mike Tomlin indicating that the Steelers didn't see what they wanted to from the tight end after he practiced fully Thursday. We'll circle back on Green's status for wild-card weekend once the Steelers' final injury report for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins is released, but it looks like he'll likely miss another game.