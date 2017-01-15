Steelers' Ladarius Green: Inactive Sunday
Green (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
With Green not yet cleared from his concussion, Jesse James is in line to continue to head the Steelers' tight end corps Sunday.
