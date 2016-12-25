Steelers' Ladarius Green: Inactive Sunday
Green (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Green unable to gain medical clearance to play in Week 16, Jesse James is the prime candidate to see added looks at tight end for the Steelers on Sunday.
