Green (concussion) is not considering retirement and hopes to return to the Steelers for the 2017 season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Green signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Steelers last offseason, but went on to make just six appearances during the 2016 campaign due to ankle and concussion problems. While those issues limited the 26-year-old to 18 receptions for 304 yards and one score, his reported concussion history is the reason for most of the concern over his status in Pittsburgh going forward. For his part, Green said he's focused on bouncing back with an improved 2017 season, but it'll be interesting to see if both his body and the Steelers organization afford him that opportunity next term.