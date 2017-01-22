Green (concussion/illness) isn't expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game at New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Green's medical chart is fraught with concussions, the most recent of which has kept him out of commission since Dec. 18. In addition to his residence in the NFL's protocol for head injuries, he caught the illness that infiltrated the Steelers' locker room this week. If he remains sidelined Sunday, Jesse James will act as the No. 1 tight end yet again.