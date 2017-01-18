Steelers' Ladarius Green: Limited at practice Wednesday
Green (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
After not practicing at all last week and then missing the Steelers' playoff win over the Chiefs, this is a step in the right direction for Green. It remains to be seen what level of medical clearance the tight end has gained at this stage, but his presence at practice Wednesday, in any capacity, offers hope that he could potentially return to action for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots.
